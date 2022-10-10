Qatar 2022 is near and Tom Brady knows it. Now, the legendary quarterback has totally shattered Cristiano Ronaldo with a self-deprecating joke for the Portuguese forward.

The next FIFA World Cup is making everyone a soccer fan. With little more than one month away from starting, Qatar 2022 has a new follower: Tom Brady. Now, the legendary NFL quarterback has totally shattered Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese star, with a self-deprecating joke.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all time. He has proved his value throughout time by winning seven Super Bowls and becoming a huge legend across the NFL.

On the other hand is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also one of the best players his sport has seen. The Portuguese forward is probably going to play his last FIFA World Cup and Tom Brady has talked about it with an hilarious joke.

Tom Brady's joke to Cristiano Ronaldo about his age ahead of Qatar 2022

In the middle of his woes with Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady had some time to film. He appears in a Fox Sports commercial that is announcing the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup, where he joked about Cristiano Ronaldo's age.

The 45-year-old has a brief appearance in the middle of the 1-minute commercial. "He's getting kind of old, isn't he?," says Tom Brady while watching Cristiano Ronaldo score with Portugal.

Of course this is a joke by Tom Brady, who has no intention of judging Cristiano Ronaldo. It seems like both are getting better in their sports while aging, increasing their legacies throughout time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is probably going to play his last FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. He will try to succeed with Portugal, but of course it won't be an easy task with lots of good teams in the competition.