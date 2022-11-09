The top candidates to win the FIFA World Cup aren’t many, but France is undoubtedly one of them. They arrive as the defending champions with a squad full of stars. Read along to learn what are the odds of them repeating in Qatar 2022.

When it comes to star-studded squads in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, there are two National Teams that rise above the rest. Brazil is one of them, but France is right up there with the five-time champions. The reigning champs arrive to Qatar 2022 after a very bad performance in the UEFA Nations League, though that shouldn’t fool anyone about their chances to repeat.

They will be getting to the World Cup with arguably the best player in the world in Kylian Mbappé. PSG’s superstar led his country to the title in Russia 2018 despite being only 19 years old. That gets scarier when thinking that his teammate on the attack should be recent Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema after his return to the squad.

Although there are some key absences from the roster that got the title four years ago. Particularly two essential pieces in the midfield for head coach Didier Deschamps won’t be making the trip to Qatar. Those names are non-other than Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante. Unfortunately, none of them was able to get back from their respective injuries. Stay here if you want to know what are the odds of France winning the FIFA World Cup.

How much would a French title in Qatar 2022 pay?

The FIFA World Cup is probably the most complicated competition in all sports. Having so many teams full of star makes it very difficult to point out just one candidate. That’s why there is so much parity in the favorites’ probabilities of taking home the crown in Qatar 2022. But France are definitely among those top squads.

Something that could go against France is how rare it is to see a nation repeat. Brazil was the last one to win back-to-back titles, though that was way back in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962. The French will be in group D along with Denmark, Australia, and Tunisia. Their opening game is scheduled for November 22 against the Australians.

In all, Brazil appears as the leaders for the oddsmakers being at +400. But the defending champions aren’t that far behind in the second place. France sit at +600 to win the World Cup, according to BetMGM. Other top teams are Argentina also at +600, England at +700 and Spain round up the top five at +800.

