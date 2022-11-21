Wales started their journey in Qatar 2022 with their first game against the USMNT. Their training kits showed something unusual: 'Cymru' written in them. But what does this word mean?

Wales arrived to Qatar 2022 after beating Ukraine 1-0 in the European qualifying playoff. They ended a 64-year World Cup drought, so they decided to do something different by celebrating their roots through all the competition.

What does 'Cymru' mean in Wales' training kits at Qatar 2022?

During the training session before the match against the USMNT, Welsh players were spotted with something different in their backs: the word 'Cymru' written in their training kits.

In native Welsh, 'Cymru' is the name of the country. They are trying to respect their roots and that's why they asked FIFA and their sponsors to be recognized with that name from now on.

