Argentina is hanging by a thread, not out, but down at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. What will happen if Argentina loses to El Tri, find out!

Argentina was shell shocked after a stunning 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi was not himself as he is going through a reported injury, worse yet Argentina was stagnant on the field, not being able to adjust to the speed and press by Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni’s side have little margin for error and are reported to be making up to four changes from the starting XI which took the field against the Green Falcons.

But what happens if Argentina loses to Mexico? A question we will try to answer as a defeat would almost certainly spell doom for Argentina.

Scenarios for Argentina if defeated by Mexico

A loss to El Tri would be the death nail for Argentina, assuming Saudi Arabia wins, and Mexico earns 3 points, Saudi Arabia would go to the round of 16 and Mexico would be on 4 points leaving Argentina eliminated completely from the tournament.

A draw to Mexico would leave Argentina with 1, but they would need to defeat Poland and see if Saudi Arabia defeats Mexico and not pick up a result against Poland. A draw between Saudi Arabia and Poland would somewhat benefit Argentina as they would play Poland directly to get the round of 16 but both would need Mexico to lose to Saudi Arabia.

If Argentina wins their next two matches the round of 16 is all but assured. In the end fate is still in the hands of Lionel Messi and company, although the road to qualifying is a bit more difficult If Saudi Arabia and Poland draw at this point Argentina needs Saudi Arabia to defeat Poland to shoot for second.