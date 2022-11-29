The United States Men's National Soccer Team takes on Iran in a must-win game in the group stage finale at Qatar 2022. Find out what would happen if the USMNT ties with the Asian side.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Iran and the USMNT tie in the FIFA World Cup?

Qatar 2022 is reaching its crucial stages, as there's a lot to be played for in the group stage finale. The United States Men's National Team and Iran face off on Matchday 3 of Group B, with a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout round at stake.

The USMNT has yet to win a game in the tournament, having tied with Wales and England. The Stars and Stripes now depend on themselves to qualify for the following round, though it won't be easy.

Iran, led by experienced manager Carlos Queiroz, has taken a huge step towards the knockout phase by claiming all three points against Wales last time out. Therefore, many wonder what would happen if the USA-Iran game finishes level.

What would happen if the USMNT and Iran draw in 2022 World Cup

A draw with Iran would eliminate the USMNT from the 2022 World Cup. England are atop Group B with 4 points, followed by Iran with 3 points, while the USA have just 2 points. Consequently, another tie wouldn't be enough for Gregg Berhalter's men to finish among the top two in the group. Meanwhile, Iran would automatically qualify with a draw if Wales don't beat England - otherwise, the tiebreaker would come into play.

Who do you think will make it out of this group, the USA or Iran? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

