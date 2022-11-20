The Welsh team, which is part of group B, could score a goal again in the World Cup after a long time. But how long has it been since the last time? Here we tell you.

Wales will play their first game in this edition of the World Cup this Tuesday, November 22. The game will be for Matchday 1 of the group stage against the United States. Both are favorites to take second place in the group and advance to the round of 16, so the duel between them will undoubtedly be of great interest.

But there's also something else that stats fans will be on the lookout for. Not only because it is a game that promises to be of great interest due to the aforementioned, but also because a historic streak in the Welsh team could be broken. If they manage to score a goal it will be the first after several years. Here we will tell you how many.

Wales is not a traditional World Cup team. That is more than clear by reviewing their history, and due to the fact that this will be the team's second participation in history. However, a great generation of good players like Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey have achieved what for years was impossible for the "Dragons": qualifying for a World Cup.

Wales' last goal

The first and only participation in a World Cup occurred in Sweden 1958, where despite Wales' inexperience, they made a great performance, passing the group stage and losing in the quarterfinals against Brazil (who would later become champions) by 1 -0. This was the last game for a Welsh team in a World Cup, so to find the last goal, you have to go even further back in time.

On June 17, 1958, a tiebreaker match was played between Wales and Hungary to determine who would finally go through to the round after both teams had finished equal on points (at that time goal difference was not used as a tiebreaker criterion). Wales won 2-1 with goals from Allchurch and the second from Medwin, this being the last Welsh goal in a World Cup. Since then, 64 years have passed.

