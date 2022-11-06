Throughout history there have been many very good teams, whose presence in the world championships is almost a guarantee. Here we tell you how many teams have been able to be in all editions.

The history of soccer is full of great teams that have shone throughout history, even winning World Cups on more than one occasion. Here we will tell you how many teams have played from the first to the last edition (including the 2022 World Cup). And while you wait for Qatar to start, you can try the simulator here.

The first World Cup was played in Uruguay in 1930. Three consecutive editions were held in 1934 and 1938. However, the start of World War II forced the suspension of the World Cups that did not have the 1942 or 1946 editions. In 1950 they returned and since then they have been performed without interruption every 4 years.

The top winners are Brazil with 5 titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2022), followed by Italy (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006) and Germany (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014) both with 4. The last champions are France, who won the title in Russia 2018, the second in their history (the previous one being France 1998).

Teams that played all the World Cups

Although it might be thought that teams like Germany, France, England or Argentina could be on this list, the truth is that these three great teams missed out on some of the previous editions. In total, 21 editions of the World Cups have been played from Uruguay 1930 to Russia 2018 and the only one that was present at all 21 was Brazil.

Argentina did not play in the 1934, 1938, 1950 and 1970 World Cups. France, for its part, did not play in the 1950, 1970, 1974, 1990 and 1994 editions, while Germany did not participate in the 1930 and 1950 World Cups. Finally, England missed the first three World Cups in addition to the 1974, 1978 and 1994 editions.

