Qatar 2022 has finally started and that’s the only thing the soccer community is talking about right now. Many wonder, however, why India are not playing in this FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022 has finally arrived. For a month, the FIFA World Cup is the only thing every soccer fan will talk about as it’s been a long wait since Russia 2018. Fortunately, the tournament has so far lived up to the hype.

This World Cup is proving that we shouldn’t take any team for granted, as in the first week we have already witnessed some memorable upsets. Argentina and Germany, for instance, were shocked by Saudi Arabia and Japan, respectively.

Another Asian team that made an impression in its debut in Qatar was South Korea, who held Uruguay to a goalless draw. The AFC level is very demanding, and India suffered it during the qualifiers.

Why India is not playing in Qatar 2022

India are not playing at Qatar 2022 because they were eliminated in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers. India finished third in Group E with seven points, 11 shy of Oman and 15 less than leaders Qatar.

