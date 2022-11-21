Qatar 2022 has already gotten underway, and one of the things that took many by surprise was to see the Iranian players not singing the national anthem.

The wait is over. Qatar 2022 is already underway, and an entire planet is keeping their eyes on it. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is the biggest topic in the soccer community right now, and one of the biggest questions many made on Day 2 was why Iranian players didn't sing the national anthem.

The team coached by Carlos Queiroz made its debut in Qatar against England, in the first matchday of Group B. Iran were also drawn against Wales and the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

While the incredible story of Alireza Beiranvand or Porto striker Mehdi Taremi were some of the biggest storylines around the team, the players ended up making headlines due to their decision of not signing the national anthem.

Iranian players refuse to sing national anthem in sign of protest

Ahead of the England fixture, the Iranian players remained silent while the national anthem was played in support of the anti-government protests happening in the country in the past months, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police.

But the players weren't alone in their sign of protest, as fans in the stands even booed the anthem of Islamic regime. The Iranian opposition considers “Ey Irân", a patriotic song from 1944, as their unofficial national anthem. The Iranian national team is expected to repeat the protest in all its World Cup games in Qatar.