Dutch icon Edgar Davids is once again part of a Netherlands World Cup team, but this time as Louis van Gaal's assistant at Qatar 2022. Check out here why he has to use sunglasses.

The Netherlands are back in a FIFA World Cup after watching Russia 2018 from home. The Oranje arrived in Qatar 2022 with high aspirations, once again led by Louis van Gaal — who now has former midfielder Edgar Davids as his assistant.

The veteran coach led the national team to a great run in Brazil 2014, being just one win away from the grand final, eventually claiming the bronze medal over the host nation in the third place game.

Though the Dutch side has a number of world renowned players, many fans will feel nostalgic when they see the iconic Edgar Davids next to van Gaal on the bench. Of course, he still uses the sunglasses that give him a lot of flow, but the reason why he uses them is not fashion.

Why does Edgar Davids use sunglasses?

Davids not only became an iconic footballer because of his play, but also drew a lot of attention for using goggles or glasses to play. Edgar Davids, who suffered from glaucoma during his playing days, has been using glasses since he underwent a surgery in his right eye in 1999.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, Glaucoma is a "chronic, progressive eye disease caused by damage to the optic nerve, which leads to visual field loss." Davids first played with glasses in September 1999, and now he continues to use them even on the sidelines.