In a massive event like the World Cup, with billions of dollars involved, one of the biggest questions is why the teams don't have advertisments on their jerseys. In this article, you will find out the important reasons.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is the biggest sporting event of the year. Considering its global impact, thousands of famous brands find every possible opportunity to get exposition. Sponsorships are a fundamental part of the game, but, there's one item which has to remain untouched: the jersey.

Nevertheless, there have been some occasions in history where this didn't apply. Here are some examples: Brazil (1987-Coca Cola), Argentina (1989-Renault), Netherlands (1989-Phillips) or Colombia (1993-Bavaria). In this last case, the Colombian Federation had to pay a $64k fine imposed as a sanction by FIFA.

Continue reading in order to find ouy why FIFA doesn't permit advertisements on jerseys and which are other important restrictions regarding equipment for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Why don't teams have advertisements on their jerseys?

Although there have been some cases in soccer history where National Teams had advertisements on their jerseys, right now this is strictly forbidden by FIFA. One of the reasons is to preserve the integrity of the game, in case a sponsor commits some illegal actions. At the same time, FIFA has the responsibilty to give exclusivity to their official sponsors. For example, a TV sponsor for a team might contravene the TV official sponsor of the tournament.

In fact, the only sponsor that appears on the jersey is the manufacturer and it cannot exceed certain dimensions. "Sponsor Advertising is not permitted on the Playing Kit or any other playing item of a Team representing a Member Association in a Competition or an International Friendly Match. No item (of Playing Kit or other clothing or equipment or otherwise) may be worn or used in any Controlled Area if FIFA considers that it is dangerous, offensive or indecent, includes political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or otherwise does not comply in full with the Laws of the Game".

These rules also apply to another important part of the jersey: the player's name. FIFA is also very clear on this subject by saying that the name may "not function as a trademark or include anything that gives the visual impression of a Manufacturer Identifier or Sponsor Advertising, or that creates an association with a Manufacturer, a sponsor, or other third party, or that constitutes a promotion or other commercial message of any kind."