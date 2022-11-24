Brazil make their debut in Qatar 2022 against Serbia on Matchday 1 of Group G. Surprisingly, Manchester United star Antony is not starting for Tite's side.

Brazil arrive in Qatar 2022 with a point to prove. On the wheels of a remarkable campaign in the South American qualifiers, Tite's men make their debut in this year's FIFA World Cup against Serbia.

Manchester United fans will probably be surprised not to see Antony in the starting lineup. The winger has joined the Premier League club in a blockbuster deal in the summer and caught everyone's eyes since then.

La Verde-amarela, however, have arguably the most powerful squad in the tournament, which is why many renowned players have to wait for an opportunity on the bench.

Why is Antony not in Brazil's starting lineup against Serbia

Antony is not starting for Brazil against Serbia because Tite has chosen Raphinha and Vinicus Junior over him. The Barcelona man and the Real Madrid star will play on the wings, while Neymar will play as No. 10.

Brazil lineup vs. Serbia: Alisson - Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (c), Alex Sandro - Casemiro, Paqueta - Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius - Richarlison.

