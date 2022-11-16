Another key player who will not play for the Netherlands in Qatar is Wijnaldum, it was a difficult decision but Louis van Gaal knows that it was the best for the national team. Check here why he isn't playing.q

Qatar 2022: Why is Georginio Wijnaldum not playing for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup?

Among the key players who will not play for the Netherlands' national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is Georginio Wijnaldum considered one of the best midfielders in the world.

Wijnaldum is a household name in Europe, he not only played in his country, the Netherlands, but was also playing in England with Newcastle United and Liverpool from 2015 to 2021.

After England, he landed in France to play for Messi at the Paris Saint-Germain, but Wijnaldum made just 31 appearances and one goal in France to ultimately be loaned to Italian team Roma in 2022.

Why is Georginio Wijnaldum missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Georginio Wijnaldum will not play for the Oranje (Netherlands' national team nickname) because he suffered a Tibia fracture on August 21 in Italy. After learning of his diagnosis it was obvious that Wijnaldum was going to miss the entire Italian season and the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands' midfield looks strong without Wijnaldum, but he's scored 26 goals during his 86 caps with the national team and that's far more than current national team midfielders have scored.

Wijnaldum's partner, having played in Qatar, was going to be Frenkie de Jong, both players were the most experienced to take the reins of the midfield. Without Wijnaldum the World Cup 2022 predictions for the Netherlands are slightly lower.