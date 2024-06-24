Denmark will face Serbia in the Group C finale in a crucial game for their UEFA Euro 2024 ambitions.

What happens if Denmark lose, win or tie with Serbia in UEFA Euro 2024?

The end of the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024 is drawing near and nothing has been decided in Group C. Denmark is playing against Serbia for one of the two remaining places to qualify.

The team coached by Kasper Hjulmand is second in the group with the same points as Slovenia (2). They missed out on victory in the first match against Slovenia and managed to draw with England in the second match.

Christian Eriksen’s team has everything at stake in this final match against Serbia and will need to improve their performance from the previous two games if they want to qualify for the next round.

What happens if Denmark beat Serbia?

With a win over Serbia, Denmark would secure qualification for the Round of 16 but would have to wait for the result of the England and Slovenia match to find out whether they finish first or second in the group.

Morten Hjulmand of Denmark celebrates scoring his team’s first and only goal against England. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

What happens if Denmark and Serbia draw?

If the match ends in a draw, they will have to wait for the result between England and Slovenia to find out how they finish in the standings.

If England wins, Denmark will qualify in second place.

If Slovenia wins, they would be overtaken and would finish in third place pending qualification as the best third-placed team.

If England and Slovenia draw, they will have the same points as Slovenia and the second and third place will be defined by goal difference.

What happens if Denmark lose to Serbia?

If Serbia wins, they must hope that England win to have a chance of qualifying as the best third-placed team.

If England draw or lose, Denmark will be eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024.