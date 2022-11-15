One of the candidates in the FIFA World Cup will be Argentina. They have a roster full of talent, but this time they don’t have Gonzalo Higuaín in it. Find out why the striker won’t be in Qatar 2022.

The list of talented players ready to compete for the FIFA World Cup title is extensive. However, there is also many high-profile players that won’t attend Qatar 2022. In this case, one of the absences for Argentina will be Gonzalo Higuaín compared to their recent appearances.

There are going to be plenty of high-caliber strikers in the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal, Karim Benzema will try to do the same for the defending champions France, and Robert Lewandowski will be looking to surprise everybody with Poland.

But there is also a short list of attackers that won’t be there. Undoubtedly, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah headline the absences. Although they won’t be alone since Higuain will not be playing for the Argentinians this time. Check out why the former Real Madrid player won’t be in Qatar for yet another FIFA World Cup.

Why is Gonzalo Higuaín missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The Argentine national team have a long history of great strikers. In the last couple of FIFA World Cups in particular, they had a stable presence in Higuain as a key piece of their possibilities. He was a starter in South Africa 2010, did the same for most of their run in Brazil 2014, and he also had a role in Russia 2018.

That’s why it could be surprising to not see him in the final roster for Qatar 2022. Although his statistics look great on paper, he wasn’t able to win a title with Argentina. All that pressure ultimately led to him resigning from the squad after the last World Cup.

His level dropped substantially lately, so he decided to move to MLS’ Inter Miami in 2020. He played three seasons there until he announced his retirement from professional soccer following the 2022 season. In all, Higuaín won’t be representing Argentina because he retired from both the national team and the sport.

