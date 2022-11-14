The 33-year-old striker and 3rd all-time leading scorer for the USMNT is not on the 2022 World Cup squad.

Qatar 2022: Why is Jozy Altidore not playing for the USMNT in the FIFA World Cup?

Striker has been a major issue for Gregg Berhalter’s side, the coach has tried Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok, Matthew Hoppe before settling on his World Cup roster with Haji Wright, Jesús Ferreira, and Josh Sargent.

Combined those six forwards add up to 18 goals to Jozy Altidore’s 42. A string of injuries and poor play has seen Altidore be brushed aside on the national team.

Altidore has scored crucial goals for the USMNT but never in a World Cup, he played in 2010 and 2014. Here is the reason why Jozy Altidore is no longer on the USMNT.

Why is Jozy Altidore missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Jozy Altidore was a major presence in the front line for Toronto FC in MLS scoring 62 goals, then a move to the New England Revolution in 2022 and Altidore was a shell of his former self, scoring 1 time in 17 matches.

After a positive move on loan to Puebla where he scored 2 goals in 6 matches, Altidore’s future is very much in the air. On the USMNT it seems that Jozy has played his last match, last being called up in 2019 where he played 5 times and scored against Panama in the 2019 Gold Cup.