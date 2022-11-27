Germany faces Spain in the most attractive game of Sunday in Matchday 2 of Group E. In a very shocking move, Hansi Klick decided to sit Kai Havertz and here's the reason why.

Matchday 2 of Group E in Qatar 2022 closes with a very interesting game between Germany and Spain. The 2014 FIFA World Cup champions will change some things in their starting 11 as Kai Havertz won't be playing from the beginning against La Roja.

Germany have a very complicated game against Spain. Die Mannschaft need a win to have their fate on their own hands, but the Spanish side is a very strong squad and they proved it with the 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Hansi Flick, German coach, decided to change some thing in his initial squad. Kai Havertz didn't appear in the starting 11 list and the striker will have to wait for an opportunity to come from the bench during the game.

Why is Kai Havertz not starting for Germany vs. Spain?

Germany's debut in Qatar 2022 was not what they expected to be. Japan surprised everybody with a 2-1 win over Die Mannschaft, so this game against Spain is vital for their hopes in this tournament.

From that game against the Asian squad to this one, Hansi Flick changed a couple of players in his starting 11. One of those is Kai Havertz, Chelsea's striker, who will see the game from the bench.

Fortunately, Havertz is not injured. This decision to sti him is only because Flick wants more players in te midfield and that's why Leon Goretzka took his place in the starting 11.

It is expected that Havertz will have some minutes this game if Germany needs a striker. In the starting 11, Serge Gnabry appears as the only natural forward for the 2014 World Cup champions.

