Not so long ago, Philippe Coutinho was one of the best players in the world breaking transfer fee records. Now, the midfielder is out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and here you will find the important reasons why.

Undoubtedly, Philippe Coutinho is one of the most talented players on the planet. The midfielder marveled every possible scout at Vasco da Gama's academy and got his first big opportunity with Inter Milan where he debuted in 2010. After a brief stint with Espanyol, Liverpool set their eyes on him and took the chance with a $10 million transfer fee bargain. Coutinho was sensational at Liverpool and became one of the most coveted players in the world.

In 2018, Barcelona paid a $160 million fee for Philippe Coutinho as the second-most expensive transfer in history at that time. Unfortunately, the midfielder's tenure with the Spanish club was one of the biggest disappointments ever and only one year later he went to Bayern Munich on a loan. Though the German club won it all (Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal), Coutinho wasn't the same player of old.

Philippe Coutinho returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2020, because manager Ronald Koeman wanted him as a cornerstone in his project. Nevertheless, a knee injury on December left him out for the rest of the season. On January 2022, Coutinho was loaned to Aston Villa and, after a very solid semester in the Premier League, the club paid a $20 million fee to retain him.

Why is Philippe Coutinho missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

After his impressive performances as a youngster with Vasco da Gama and his arrival to Inter Milan, Philippe Coutinho made his debut for the National Team in 2010. He played in the 2018 World Cup at Russia scoring two goals and also was a participant in three Copa America (2015, 2016 and 2019).

However, especially in the last few years, the midfielder has just not lived up to the expectations at the club level. At 30-years old, Qatar 2022 was supposed to be the pinnacle of his career. Unfortunately, a recent quad injury has left him out for six weeks and Coutinho simply wouldn't have the chance to compete. This season, he's played 12 games for Aston Villa in the Premier League but hasn't scored a goal.

At the same time, Brazil's talent at the position is way beyond the actual performances by Coutinho with names such as Neymar, Vinicius Jr or Raphinha. "The World Cup is a dream for any player and despite not being there, I will be with my heart and soul cheering like all Brazilians. I have a lot of gratitude to GOD and the team's staff for having been part of this journey. As you know, I had an injury that kept me off the pitch for a few weeks. Thank you for all the positive messages I've been receiving. With positivity and faith I look forward on recovering in the best way and coming back stronger", was Coutinho's message after Brazil's announcement.