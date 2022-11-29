Bayern Munchen star Sadio Mané was supposed to be one of the best players in the FIFA World Cup. However, he's not playing for Senegal vs. Ecuador.

Ever since he signed for Liverpool, Bayern Munchen's star Sadio Mané became one of the most prominent strikers in the world. He can play on both flanks, right behind the striker, as a false nine, or even right in the middle of the box.

That's why so many fans were looking forward to watching the Senegalese star wreak havoc for his homeland in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case thus far.

It's been two games and the talented winger is nowhere to be found. Now, Senegal plays Ecuador for a spot in the Round-of-16 and there's still no sign of Mané, leaving fans wondering where is he and why isn't he playing in such a crucial match.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Sadio Mané Playing Vs. Ecuador?

Those who aren't following the news may not know that Sadio Mané suffered an injury shortly before the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was still called up to the national team in hopes of being available, but he didn't recover on time and was eventually sent back to Germany.

"Obviously it is a great shame for Sadio and a shame for the national team but we need to think about the player's safety and health," said Senegal coach Ailou Cisse ahead of his team's debut vs. Netherlands.

It's always a shame when the best players aren't available, and Mané was one of the biggest reasons why Senegal made it to the World Cup in the first place, but injuries are also a part of the sport.

Of course, not having their best player on the pitch will take a toll on their chances. However, Mané will be rooting for his teammates as they look to clinch a spot in the knockout stage, and Senegal has also fared nicely in his absence.