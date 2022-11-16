Argentina arrive to the FIFA World Cup as a candidate to take the crown because of all the talent they have in their roster. But there is one world class striker that won’t be in it. Find out why Sergio Agüero will not be in Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup usually has the best players in the world. There are multiple teams like Brazil and France that have rosters full of stars in them. Albeit in a lower rate, Argentina could be near them in that regard by having Lionel Messi in the team. But one skilled piece that will not be in Qatar 2022 is Sergio Agüero.

There are a couple of strikers that fans will definitely miss in this tournament. Of course, that list is headlined by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. However, the absences unfortunately don’t finish there.

For the Argentinians the squad looks very solid. They will be in group C along with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico, although the depth in the roster is always important. In this case the missing element is the former Premier League top scorer. Check out why Agüero will not represent his country in this occasion.

Why is Kun Agüero missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Stars can miss a FIFA World Cup for plenty of reasons. In the examples of Haaland and Salah it’s because their teams weren’t good enough to qualify for it. There are other marquee players like Paul Pogba or N’Golo Kante that will not attend since they are injured. That’s not Agüero’s case, but it is indeed health-related for an unfortunate situation.

Kun moved to Barcelona in 2021 hoping to play alongside his close friend Messi. Although that never materialized thanks to Messi’s departure to PSG. But things went worse for the Argentinian striker since he soon after discovered he had a heart condition that was thought to hinder his ability to play soccer professionally.

In the end, that led to him retiring from the sport that year. He had an outstanding career starting in Independiente, then going to Atletico Madrid, and shinning bright in Manchester City. Agüero was part of the team that won the Copa America in Brazil in 2021, so he was set to be at least a backup in this one as well. His retirement is the reason why he won’t be playing for Argentina in Qatar.

