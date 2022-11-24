In a rather shocking turn of events, South Korea's biggest star was spotted wearing a face mask in the World Cup game vs. Uruguay. Here, we let you know why's that.

South Korea will look to improve their performances at the World Cup, a tournament in which they've failed to thrive since their controversial knockout stage run back in 2002 when they co-hosted it with Japan.

Needless to say, they'll need Tottenham Hotspur superstar Heung-min Son to be at his best just to do that, as he's expected to be their leader on and off the pitch and their biggest threat in the final third.

That's why some fans were kind of worried and shocked to watch the 30-year-old playmaker wearing a face mask in the game vs. Uruguay. So, here, we're going to tell you why he's doing that.

Qatar 2022: Why Is South Korea's Heung-min Son Wearing A Mask In The World Cup?

Well, for starters, let's get this out of the way right now and let you know that the mask has nothing to do with a fashion statement or a protest of any kind. It has practical use and it's to protect him from another facial injury.

The South Korean striker suffered a facial injury during Tottenham's Champion League clash vs. Marseille. He fractured his eye socket after colliding with CB Chancel Mbemba and was at risk of losing the World Cup.

"We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye," Tottenham explained in a statement. "Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

Hopefully, the 30-year-old star won't be limited in any sort by this mask, nor will he play with fear of re-aggravating the injury. His national team needs him to bring his A-game to the ultimate stage, and this might as well be his final shot to win the FIFA World Cup, mask or no mask.