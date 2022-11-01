Qatar 2022 is right around the corner but the club season in Europe continues its course. Therefore, there are teams concerned about the injury status of their best players.

The moment we've been waiting for is here. The month of the FIFA World Cup has officially begun, as we're less than 20 days away from the most anticipated tournament of the year: Qatar 2022.

However, the club season in Europe hasn't stopped yet and thereby many players continue to risk their participation at the World Cup. In fact, some renowned stars are already racing against the clock to make it on time.

While France already know that neither N'Golo Kante or Paul Pogba will be available, Argentina are afraid of losing a key partner of Lionel Messi. But Belgium could face an even bigger absence in Qatar.

Romelu Lukaku in doubt for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Belgium

On Monday, Inter Milan said medical tests made to Romelu Lukaku revealed the Belgian star has picked up another hamstring injury and will be re-evaluated in a few days. The striker had just returned to the field after spending two months on the sidelines, also due to a hamstring injury.

“He had a little problem with his scar, when he came on in Saturday’s game," Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said, via Football-Italia. "There was a statement from the club, he will have to rest for a few days and then he will be re-evaluated at the end of the week. It’s a slowdown that we didn’t want, he was giving us a lot in this period, hopefully we can reuse him before the break.”

Lukaku came off the bench against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday and Sampdoria on Saturday after missing two months of action. Belgium are obviously keeping an eye on this situation, as their World Cup debut is in nearly three weeks.

Belgium kick off their Qatar 2022 campaign on Nov. 23 against Canada, later facing Morocco and Croatia. Will they have a deep run regardless of Lukaku's status? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.