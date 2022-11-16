Many fans have decided to move to Qatar to enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup and all that the host country has to offer. Here, check out everything you need to know about luggage, how many kilos are accepted and much more.

Qatar is just four days away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and citizens around the globe are preparing for what is one of the most anticipated sporting events. There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

Many foreigners have already settled in to enjoy the soccer matches and at the same time get to know one of the richest countries in the world. The population of the Persian Gulf state has increased in recent times, currently totaling 2.94 million, having accommodated an additional 370,000 people by 2021.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20th and there will be several international stars who will be performing an incredible show to the rhythm of the best of their repertoire. Shakira will be the headliner and will be accompanied by singers such as JBalvin, Nora Fatehi, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, Black Eyed Peas and BTS.

How strict are Qatar Airways with baggage weight?

Qatar Airways has launched several packages and offers in terms of travel and luggage, taking into account the number of people who would like to travel to the host country.

The airline has several rules regarding baggage and weight values are already predetermined, so they are quite strict when it comes to denying any baggage. In addition, the exact baggage rules will be printed on your ticket. The baggage limits are based on weight and this limit is allocated in kilograms per passenger. Checked baggage should not exceed 158 cm in length and width.

Here, check which is the weight allowed according to each cabin class:

Economy Class

Economy Classic

Flights to/from all destinations – 25kg (55lb)

Flights to/from Africa or Americas – 2 pieces (23kg/50lb each)

Hand baggage – 1 piece (7kg/15lb)

Economy Convenience

Flights to/from all destinations – 30kg (66lb)

Flights to/from Africa or Americas – 2 pieces (23kg/50lb each)

Hand baggage – 1 piece (7kg/15lb)

Economy Comfort

Flights to/from all destinations – 35kg (77lb)

Flights to/from Africa or Americas – 2 pieces (23kg/50lb each)

Hand baggage – 1 piece (7kg/15lb)

Business Class

Business Classic

Flights to/from all destinations – 40kg (88lb)

Flights to/from Africa or Americas – 2 pieces (32kg/70lb each)

Hand baggage – 2 pieces (15kg/33lb total)

Business Comfort

Flights to/from all destinations – 40kg (88lb)

Flights to/from Africa or Americas – 2 pieces (32kg/70lb each)

Hand baggage – 2 pieces (15kg/33lb total)

Business Elite

Flights to/from all destinations – 40kg (88lb)

Flights to/from Africa or Americas – 2 pieces (32kg/70lb each)

Hand baggage – 2 pieces (15kg/33lb total)

Fist Class

First Elite

Flights to/from all destinations – 50kg (110lb)

Flights to/from Africa or Americas – 2 pieces (32kg/70lb each)

Hand baggage – 2 pieces (15kg/33LB total)

Qatar Airways: Can I check in 3 baggage?

According to the official website of Qatar Airways, for routes where the weight concept apply, there is no limit on the number of pieces that can be checked in as long as the weight allowance for the total number of pieces is not exceeded. So you can pay and carry as many bags as you wish. Always keep in mind the limit and weight of each one of them.

On the other hand, there are several additional security measures for international flights to or from the United States. The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) screens all airline passengers and baggage. In case you would like more information, you can visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website.