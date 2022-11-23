Playing in a World Cup always comes with pressure. That's why Antonio Rüdiger surprised everyone with a trolling run during the opening match between Germany and Japan in Qatar 2022. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Germany started their journey at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Japan, losing 2-1. After their disappointing campaign at Russia 2018, Hansi Flick’s side needed to make a good debut. However, under all the pressure, there was time for fun and Antonio Rüdiger is an expert on it.

While Rüdiger is considered by many to be one of the best defenders in the world, he is also known for his “cartoon” run. He also has admitted to deliberately making mistakes at times to get the crown into the game.

While playing in a World Cup always comes with pressure, especially if you’re one of the candidates to take the trophy, Rudiger has certainly proven that he doesn’t take it too seriously. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:

Antonio Rüdiger’s run make fans laugh at the 2022 World Cup: Funniest memes and reactions

Rüdiger made the “can-can” run when Germany was up 1-0 in the score. Fans didn’t waste time to comment on the gesture on social media, with many praising him for being funny. Check out all the memes and reactions:

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer. You can also check out all the possible results in the tournament, with our 2022 World Cup simulator.