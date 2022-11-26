Spain got an historic win in their opener, but Germany will be pressed after a disappointing loss. That is why this clash set to be played at Al Bayt Stadium could be crucial for the Qatar 2022. Check out who will be the referee of this group E game.

Spain vs Germany: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group E match?

The beginning of the Qatar 2022 World Cup left two opposite situations for these candidates. That gave this tough matchup featuring Spain and Germany more attention for what it could mean. Find out who will be the referee of this group E game.

Spain barely sweated to beat Costa Rica in their first match. There was an obvious difference between those squads and the result showed it in a raw way. A 7-0 win that entered the record books is what the Spanish got, so they will arrive in a great shape.

Germany will be on the other end when it comes to urgency in this battle. They started well vs Japan even being 1-0 up, although it didn’t end how they were expecting. That 2-1 loss put them with their backs against the wall.

Who is the referee of Spain vs Germany going to be?

This clash could have serious implications for the remaining of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Depending on the other results on Matchday 2, there may be an early elimination. That means that knowing the referee of this Spain vs Germany seems relevant.

Danny Desmond Makkelie will be the person in charge of the game. Hessel Steegstra will be the assistant referee 1, Jan de Vries the assistant referee 2, and Istvan Kovacs the fourth official.

