The group stage of the 2022 World Cup is in progress. Switzerland and Cameroon, from Group G, will face each other in their debut. Here, check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in the United States.

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The 2022 World Cup group stage in Qatar is underway, and Switzerland and Cameroon will face each other in their opening match of the tournament. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this game. If you’re located in the US, you can stream it on fuboTV (seven-day free-trial).

Switzerland is ready to try to improve their Round of 16 result at the last World Cup in Russia, where they failed against Sweden. However, this time they are competing against tough rivals such as Brazil and Serbia.

This will be the first time that these two national teams will face each other in a World Cup. The Swiss haven’t lost an opening match in this tournament, but Cameroon also has high expectations for the competition despite poor results in 2022.

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Date

The national teams of Switzerland and Cameroon will clash for their opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 24 at Al Janoub Stadium, in Al Wakrah. This will be their first encounter ever.

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

How to watch or live stream free Switzerland vs Cameroon in the US

The first match between Switzerland and Cameroon for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and Peacock. You can also watch it on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo.