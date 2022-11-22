Switzerland and Cameroon will face-off at the Al Janoub Stadium in a 2022 Qatar World Cup game. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this huge World Cup game in Group G.

Switzerland and Cameroon will meet for the first time in the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Al Janoub Stadium. The Swiss squad have the mission to clinch a spot in the next round of the tournament, as well as the African side as one of the promising teams in this group. Here you will find out all the information about the potential lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Switzerland have participated in the last four World Cup tournaments, so it doesn't come as a surprise to see this will be their fifth. However, the interesting part is how the Swiss did it. In the UEFA qualifiers, Switzerland was drawn with the Euro Champion Italy, which could have been the powerful team, but the Swiss were stronger and finished on top of their group. That's the impressive side of Swiss story to get to this World Cup, so they won't have to be taken for granted.

On the other side, Cameroon may not be the strongest African national team, but still the Untamed Lions have what others don't, the World Cup experience.In fact, their coach, Rigobert Song, who is a former football player, knows how important is to help his squad to understand how to play in a tournament like this one.

Switzerland Lineup

Apparently, Switzerlandl's coach Murat Yakinwill have full availability for the debut game in the 2022 World Cup. In fact, the Swiss could be one of the few national teams that haven't reported any injuries among the players.

Switzerland's probable starting XI: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, and Breel Embolo.

Cameroon Probable Lineup

Cameroon may not have a powerful squad, but what the team managed by Rigobert Song has the most is team effort, and a good group of players. In fact, Cameroon are another national team that hasn't reported any major injuries among their most important players.

Cameroon's probable starting XI: Andre Onana, Nouhou Tolo, Nicolas N'Koulou, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Gael Ondoua, Samuel Oum Gouet, Moumi Ngamaleu, Bryan Mbeumo, and Vincent Aboubakar.