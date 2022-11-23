Switzerland and Cameroon are ready to play their first match of Group G in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out who will be the referee for this important game at Al Janoub Stadium.

Switzerland and Cameroon will make their debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Thursday, November 24 at 5 AM (ET) in Al Janoub Stadium. The Swiss team were one of the greatest surprises in the UEFA qualifiers and Cameroon are always one of the strongest African contenders.

Switzerland shocked Europe when they won Group C of the UEFA qualifiers. As a consequence of that, Italy went to the playoffs as second-place and then got eliminated by North Macedonia. Switzerland will play in their fifth consecutive World Cup. Their best participation has been the quarterfinals on three occasions: 1934, 1938 and 1954.

Cameroon had a really tough road to clinch a ticket for Qatar. On the second round of the African qualifiers, the Indomitable Lions had to fight with Ivory Coast. Then, on the final home-away series, Cameroon eliminated Algeria in one of the most incredible finishes ever. Toko Ekambi scored on minute 120' + 4' in the extra time and Cameroon will play their eighth World Cup. Read here to find out who is the referee for their opener against Switzerland.

Who will be the referee for Switzerland vs Cameroon?

Facundo Tello will be the referee for the game between Switzerland and Cameroon. The 40-year old from Argentina has experience in the First Division of his country since 2013 and became an international referee six years later. In November of 2022, Tello showed ten red cards in the infamous match between Boca Juniors and Racing for the Trophy of Champions.

For the game between Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, Ezequiel Brailovsky (Argentina) will be Assistant Referee 1 and Gabriel Chade (Argentina) will be Assistant Referee 2. Said Martínez (Honduras) will be the Fourth Official.

