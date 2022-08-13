Mannschaft manager Hans-Dieter Flick spoke out about what he predicts could happen to the fans and their desire to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In every great celebration there is always room for those who do not allow themselves to be intoxicated by euphoria and opt for restraint and moderation. This is the case of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Germany National Team manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

Flick, who won absolutely everything at club level in his short time at the helm of fierce Bayern Munich, took over the reins of the Mannschaft from Joachim Low, to whom he was assistant during the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

With the aim of erasing the nauseating aftertaste left by Germany's participation in the 2018 World Cup, Hans-Dieter Flick faces Qatar 2022 in all seriousness. This could take its toll on him and cause his excitement for the upcoming tournament to be less than great, as his most recent statement on the matter showed.

Hans-Dieter Flick's gray forecast for Qatar 2022

In a talk with RND Editorial, Flick was brutally honest when he pointed out that he does not expect the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to be very well attended. This, according to him, is for a sad reason that lies outside the realm of soccer.

"Basically, I think it's a shame that this tournament is not going to be a World Cup for the fans. Soccer should be for everyone. That's why I say it's not a World Cup for the normal fan. I have many acquaintances who would love to fly to Qatar, but they refrain from doing so for many reasons. Because they can't afford the exorbitant prices, because the situation is unacceptable for homosexuals, because there are human rights violations, because minorities are marginalized." said the Germany National Team manager.

To begin with, the numbers published by FIFA regarding the sale of tickets say otherwise, because of the 2 million tickets available to enjoy live the 64 matches that make up Qatar 2022, only 200 thousand were available, this before the start of the last official phase of ticket sales for the tournament.

Similarly, the official website for accommodation in Qatar 2022 shows less and less availability of rooms, both in hotels, where many of them are no longer available, as well as in Apartments, Villas, Cruises and Fans Villages.

Time will tell if Hans-Dieter Flick was right in his gloomy prediction for the upcoming World Cup, that will start on November 20, or if the soccer biggest party once again overcame, as it has done for 92 years, all social, political and economic barriers.