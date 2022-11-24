Tunisia will take on Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Neither was able to win in their first game, so this one could be definitive. Find out the potential lineups for both teams.

This group of the Qatar 2022 World Cup have Tunisia and Australia trying to get their first win. Given who they are competing with, this will be their best chance to do so. Check out the probable lineups for this key clash.

Tunisia started with a good performance against a better squad like Denmark in the opening of group D. They weren’t able to take the victory, although that 0-0 tie could be very important for them. If the Tunisians are able to beat the Socceroos, they may stay in Qatar until the round of 16.

Australia had a potential upset win over the defending champions, but that didn’t last very much. Their 1-0 advantage turned into a 4-1 loss vs France, though that was something that could happen. Now they will have a great chance to get a triumph in order to get back into contention.

Tunisia lineup

Tunisia proposed a very physically demanding game vs the Danish, and they could resist that intensity for most of the match. Although in the end they started to feel tired, everyone should be ready to go.

Tunisia probable lineup: Aymen Dahmen; Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Mohamed Dräger, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi; Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni; and Issam Jebali.

Australia lineup

Australia went ahead for the surprise of everybody watching their opener, but they couldn’t keep up with their rivals. France was quickly to react, and the match was over early. One favorable thing about that difference in the scoreboard is that the players could save some energy for this clash. It seems like the coach will have all the pieces back.

Australia probable lineup: Mat Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin; and Mitchell Duke.

