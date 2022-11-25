Tunisia and Australia will face each other in what will be Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this interesting match.

In what will be the second Matchday of the group stage of this Qatar 2022 World Cup, Australia will face Tunisia in a game that could be decisive for both. Here we will tell you who will be the referee in charge of imparting justice. I remember you can watch this game in the United State on FuboTV (free trial).

It can be a decisive duel for both teams. In the case of Tunisia, they began their participation in the World Cup with a creditable draw against Denmark, which allows them to be excited about going to the next round, even though they know that it will not be easy. In any case, to get to the last game with good chances they need to win.

On the Australian side, they had a dismal debut against the last champions France. It was a 4-1 defeat, in a game in which they started winning but then couldn't cope with the fury of the French. For them it will be a game of all or nothing, since another result that is not a victory would leave them practically eliminated.

Referee for Australia vs Tunisia

The person in charge of delivering justice in this game will be the German Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referee 1: Rafael Foltyn; Assistant Referee 2: Jan Seidel. Fourth Official: Said Martinez.

