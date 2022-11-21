In their first FIFA World Cup game in a long time, the United States and Wales have entered the tournament's history books. Check out here why they did so in their Qatar 2022 debut.

Qatar 2022 isn't just another FIFA World Cup for the USA and Wales. Both have been waiting to play in this tournament for a long time — though the wait was much longer for the Welsh national team.

While the Stars and Stripes' last appearance came in Brazil 2014, Wales' qualification for Qatar meant their second World Cup participation in history after playing in Sweden 1958.

Curiously, these nations eager for a World Cup appearance were drawn against each other on Matchday 1 of the group stage, with England and Iran facing off in the other game. Apart from being an emotional fixture for each side, this game is also quite historic for the tournament.

USA-Wales at Qatar 2022 goes down in FIFA World Cup history books

According to stats expert MisterChip, the game between the USMNT and Wales at Qatar 2022 is among the last few games in tournament history with all 22 starters making their World Cup debut. It joins the following list:

Algeria vs Slovenia (2010)

New Zealand vs Slovakia (2010)

Chile vs Honduras (2010)

Poland vs Senegal (2018)

USA vs Wales (2022)

