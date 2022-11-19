USMNT will play against Wales in what will be a group stage game 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, you can check out the confirmed lineups for this interesting game.

USMNT and Wales will face each other at the Al Rayyan Stadium in what will be a group stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find the confirmed lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

However, a second team will qualify for the round of 16 of this tournament, and the favorites are precisely these two teams. That is why the result they obtain between them will be important. Wales are playing a World Cup again for the second time in their history after doing so in 1958. The United States have a team made up of some stars like Pulisic and are looking to deliver the big blow.

USMNT 's probable lineup

Between Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath would be the goalkeeper, although the former has better chances. Among Timothy Weah, Gio Reyna and Jesus Ferreira will be those who will accompany Christian Pulisic in the attack.

USMNT's possible lineup: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Aaronson; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic.

Wales's probable lineup

Despite the little activity he had recently, Gareth Bale is ready to be a starter. Joe Allen has been injured since late September, but he also thinks he'll make it.

Unavailable is Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injury against Coventry City last month.

Wales's possible lineup: Hennessey; C Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies, N Williams; Allen, Ramsey; Bale, Moore, James.

