The United States and Wales clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on their first match of Group B in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

USMNT vs Wales: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

The USMNT finally return to a World Cup, but their debut in Qatar is going to be really tough against Gareth Bale and Wales. This match of Group B will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Monday, November 21. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The United States failed to qualify in 2018, but they made it back with a really young generation of players led by manager Gregg Berhalter. Prior to Russia's disaster, the US team had participated in seven consecutive World Cups (1990-2014) after four decades of missing the tournament (1950-1990). The best participation for the United States was in Uruguay 1930 when they reached the semifinals and finished as third-place.

Gareth Bale is a man of his word. The former Real Madrid star promised he'll take Wales to a World Cup and it happened. Wales will play in their first World Cup since 1958. The Dragons ended a 64-year drought in a dramatic final stretch at the UEFA qualifiers playoffs when they beat Austria (2-1) and Ukraine (1-0).

USMNT vs Iran: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Tuesday, November 22)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

Belgium: 8 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 2 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 8 PM

Denmark: 8 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 8 PM

Germany: 8 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7 PM

Israel: 9 PM

Italy: 8 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

Mexico: 1 PM (CDMX)

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 8 PM

New Zealand: 8 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 8 PM

Poland: 8 PM

Portugal: 7 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 8 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (Tuesday, November 22)

Spain: 8 PM

Sweden: 8 PM

Switzerland: 8 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad & Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 8 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 7 PM

United States: 2 PM (ET)

USMNTvs Wales: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, Tipik, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, SporTV 2

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: TSN5, TSN1, TSN4, TSN3, TSN.ca, RDS, CTV App, TSN App, CTV, RDS App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TD +

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, Molotov, TF1, TF1 Live, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: RTE Player, The ITV Hub, STV Scotland, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, S4C

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Prime TV, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport CSN, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea, SBS Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad & Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, STV Player

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), PeacockTV, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.