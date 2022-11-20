The USMNT finally return to a World Cup, but their debut in Qatar is going to be really tough against Gareth Bale and Wales. This match of Group B will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Monday, November 21. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).
The United States failed to qualify in 2018, but they made it back with a really young generation of players led by manager Gregg Berhalter. Prior to Russia's disaster, the US team had participated in seven consecutive World Cups (1990-2014) after four decades of missing the tournament (1950-1990). The best participation for the United States was in Uruguay 1930 when they reached the semifinals and finished as third-place.
Gareth Bale is a man of his word. The former Real Madrid star promised he'll take Wales to a World Cup and it happened. Wales will play in their first World Cup since 1958. The Dragons ended a 64-year drought in a dramatic final stretch at the UEFA qualifiers playoffs when they beat Austria (2-1) and Ukraine (1-0).
USMNT vs Iran: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Tuesday, November 22)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
Belgium: 8 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 2 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 8 PM
Denmark: 8 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 8 PM
Germany: 8 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7 PM
Israel: 9 PM
Italy: 8 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
Mexico: 1 PM (CDMX)
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 8 PM
New Zealand: 8 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 8 PM
Poland: 8 PM
Portugal: 7 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 8 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (Tuesday, November 22)
Spain: 8 PM
Sweden: 8 PM
Switzerland: 8 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad & Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 8 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 7 PM
United States: 2 PM (ET)
USMNTvs Wales: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports
Belgium: Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, Tipik, rtbf.be/sport
Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, SporTV 2
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: TSN5, TSN1, TSN4, TSN3, TSN.ca, RDS, CTV App, TSN App, CTV, RDS App
Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TD +
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, Molotov, TF1, TF1 Live, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: RTE Player, The ITV Hub, STV Scotland, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, S4C
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: Prime TV, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1
Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport CSN, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea, SBS Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden
Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad & Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
UK: S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, STV Player
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), PeacockTV, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo
In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.