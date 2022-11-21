Wales will face Iran in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

In a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game, Wales and Iran will face against each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After their painful 6-1 defeat to England, the Iranian team desperately need a good result to have, even if it is an illusion of reaching the round of 16. A draw would leave them practically eliminated due to the huge goal difference against. That is why they must go in search of victory.

However, their rivals are the tough Wales of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, a team that is playing a World Cup again after 64 years (the last time it had been in Sweden 1958). On that occasion, the Welsh passed the first round and were then eliminated by Brazil. Of course, they want to repeat what was done in that edition and, why not, even improve it.

Wales vs Iran: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between Wales and Iran at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar will be played this Friday, November 25 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Wales vs Iran: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Wales vs Iran

Wales and Iran will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, November 25 at 5:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App

