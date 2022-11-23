Wales will play against Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for the Matchday 2 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this World Cup game in Group B.

The Ahmad bin Ali Stadium wil host the Group B game between Wales and Iran for their second game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group-stage. Both teams seek a win to avoid an early elimination from the world tournament in Qatar. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Wales rescued the game against the USMNT with a last-minute penalty goal. Gareth Bale's leadership has gone through the highest level, and seems to be enough for the British team so far. However, same as other recent games for Wales, this could be their early elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

For Iran, the blowout loss to England could be fatal in terms of mindset. Although there are chances for the Arab team to continue to fight for a second place, the game against another European team seems a bit above their level. However, its the World Cup, anything can happen.

Wales Probable Lineup

For Wales this matchup is going to be a mandatory win if they want to keep their chances alive for the last matchup. That's why every fit player available for this matchup should start the game. For example, Joe Allen started training again, but still he remains doubtful for this matchup.

Wales' probable starting XI: Wayne Hennessy; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, and Daniel James.

Iran Probable Lineup

Carlos Queiroz will have to put the best he's got if he doesn't want Iran to suffer an early elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup. There are two main concerns for this game. To include or not star forward Sardar Azmoun to play alongside Mehdi Taremi, and to lineup Hossein Hosseini as the starting goalkeeper after he suffered a concussion against England.

Iran's probable starting XI: Hossein Hosseini, Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Noorollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajisafi, Vahid Amiri, and Mehdi Taremi.