For Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage, Wales will face Iran in a game that promises to be very interesting. Here we will tell you who will be the referee of this Group B game.

In what will be the second Matchday of this group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. One of the candidates to advance to the next round, Wales, will face Iran who did not have a good debut in the competition. Here we will tell you who will be the referee for this momentous game for the future of both teams.

Wales had a difficult World Cup debut. Although it was a happy occasion since they were playing their first game after 64 years away, the game suffered a lot with the United States being much superior and deserving victory more. That's why the 1-1 draw ended up being a good result, although they certainly need a resounding victory to come up with a good chance against England.

Iran had a forgettable start to this World Cup. It was a 6-2 loss to England, in a game in which they couldn't do anything. If you want to have any chance of advancing to the next round, you must win this game. Even a draw would not help them since their goal difference is very negative.

The referee for Wales vs Iran

The main judge of this game and who will deliver justice will be the Guatemalan Mario Escobar. Assistant Referee 1: Caleb Wales (TRI); Assistant Referee 2, Juan Carlos Mora Araya (CRC). Fourth Official: Maguette N'Diaye (SEN).