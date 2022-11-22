Belgium will play against Canada in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in Canada.

The Canadian team will make its debut in this Qatar 2022 group stage when on Matchday 1 they face the tough team Belgium, who were 3rd in Russia 2018. Here you can find all you need to know about this international friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in Canada.

It will be the first game for Canada in its return to the World Cups after several years. The North American team qualified for Qatar 2022 after making a great performance in the Conmebol qualifiers, as they finished leaders of the final octagonal. Now they seek to continue making history, but to do so they must show a high level.

Their rivals are one of the best European teams today, who also come from having the best historical participation of their team in Russia 2018. In that World Cup, they were very close to reaching the final, so in this Qatar 2022 they will try improve what has been done. For this they have big stars like Courtois or De Bruyne.

Belgium vs Canada: Date

This Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game between Belgium and Canada will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Rayyan, Qatar this Wednesday, November 23 at 2:00 AM (EST).

Belgium vs Canada: Time by State in Canada

NST: 3:30 PM

AST: 3:00 PM

EST: 2:00 PM

CST: 1:00 PM

MST: 12:00 PM

PST: 11:00 AM

TV channel in Canada to watch Belgium vs Canada

Belgium and Canada will play this Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game on Wednesday, November 23 at 2:00 AM (EST), and it will be broadcast in Canada on: TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, TSN1, TSN.ca, CTV, TSN App, TSN3, CTV App, RDS.

