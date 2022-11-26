Croatia will play against Canada in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in Canada.

The Canadian team will play their second game in this Qatar 2022 when they face Croatia, the last World Cup runners-up in Russia 2018. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in Canada.

Group F is possibly the most even of all. So much so that the first two games (Canada vs. Belgium and Croatia vs. Morocco) were very close. Canada did not start in the best way as they lost 1-0 in a game in which they missed a penalty. However, their performance was not bad and now they are looking to repeat what they did against the Belgians.

In the case of Croatia, they were the favorites to win their game against Morocco, but the great resistance and tenacity of the Africans meant that the Europeans had very few chances and that is why the 0-0 ended up being fair. The Croats will look for a victory that allows them to reach the final Matchday with good chances of qualifying.

Croatia vs Canada: Date

This Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game between Croatia and Canada will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar this Sunday, November 27 at 11:00 PM (EST).

Croatia vs Canada: Time by State in Canada

NST: 12:30 PM

AST: 12:00 PM

EST: 11:00 AM

CST: 10:00 AM

MST: 9:00 AM

PST: 8:00 AM

TV channel in Canada to watch Croatia vs Canada

Croatia and Canada will play this Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game on Sunday, November 27 at 11:00 AM (EST), and it will be broadcast in Canada on: RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, CTV, RDS, CTV App, TSN1, TSN App.

