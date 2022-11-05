Preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have already begun and Qatar will host soccer's most popular event. Here, check out the importance of the country being in charge of holding it.

The countdown to the World Cup has already begun and with Qatar as the host there will undoubtedly be many festive and exciting moments. There will be many activities and new things to experience, such as the most popular bars and museums in the richest country in the world.

The host of the world's most popular soccer event increased its population after being chosen. The population increased by 13.2% in the last year before the World Cup. This is because the state hired thousands of foreign workers before preparations began.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

What benefits did it bring to Qatar to host the World Cup?

The Arab state located in the Persian Gulf, has a great economic power from the extraction and production of oil. This great financial support was very important at the time of being the chosen venue. From this, they generated a comprehensive plan with the creation of first level states and short distances (since you do not have to travel more than 50 kilometers to get there).

It is expected to leave a positive legacy in the areas of sustainability, electronic innovation and Qatar's international standing. It aims to set new standards and benchmarks throughout the tournament. This system enabled recent stadiums to achieve energy savings of 45% compared to other stadiums. The stadiums are also expected to use 44% less water compared to the designed buildings.