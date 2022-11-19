Although Sadio Mane was originally included in Senegal's 26-man World Cup roster, he will not be participating in the World Cup. Find out why the Bayern forward will be missing from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Sadio Mane, despite some reservations, had been included in Senegal's World Cup roster for Qatar. The forward fractured his right fibula in Bayern's 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen on November 8, and consequently, missed the final match before the international break, against Schalke.

As a result, a lot of fans in his home nation probably held their breath when the forward was taken off the field early in the game. However, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse selected his 26-man squad at a press conference last weekend, including the team's talisman despite his doubts about Mane's ability to recuperate in time to compete in the tournament.

He said that the 30-year-old was examined by the doctor for the Senegalese federation and that the resulting diagnosis was that the player did not need surgery. The team's star player really desired to have contributed to the squad's World Cup success, as he was the one who scored the winning penalty in this year's Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup Qualifiers for his nation.

Why is Sadio Mane missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Sadio Mane's chances of making the World Cup are now none. Despite initial reports that the Bayern Munich forward would miss only Senegal's opening game, he will not play at all in the tournament.

Due to his injury, the Bayern Munich attacker will sit out the tournament in Qatar. After Senegal announced Sadio Mane will miss the World Cup, Bayern said Thursday night that he underwent 'successful' surgery in Austria.

"Sadio Mane underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck by Prof Christian Fink and Dr. Andy Williams from London on Thursday evening. During the operation, a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula. The Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days", the defending German champions said in a statement.

This is a devastating setback for Senegal, who will be competing in Group A with the host nation of Qatar, the Netherlands, and Ecuador.

