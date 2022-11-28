On November 29 will have several interesting games in this Qatar 2022World Cup. Here we will tell you what they are, and also the time and stadiums of these games.

The group stage is coming to an end and little by little they are defining who will be the best 16 who will go to the next round. November 29 will be an intense day that will mark the start of Matchday 3 of the group stage. Here we tell you what games are played. All of them can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

From now on, and unlike what happened with the Matchday 1 and 2, in each of the groups two games will be played simultaneously in each of the groups. This is so that neither team has the advantage of playing knowing the result they need to advance to the next round and start the direct duels.

In any case, there are some specific cases in which this rule does not represent any advantage or disadvantage. These are those who have already secured their qualification (for example Brazil or France) or those who have already been eliminated (for example Qatar or Canada). For them it will simply be to complete the 3 games.

Game of the day November 29

This November 29, the games corresponding to Matchday 3 will take place in groups A and B. There will be a total of four games, and as explained before, the two of each group will be played simultaneously, respecting the rule that no team obtain the advantage (or disadvantage as the case may be) of playing knowing the result of the other game.

It is a day with games that promise to be intense since none of the 8 teams that will play the four games are qualified. However, only 7 of them have a chance to advance to the round of 16 as home hosts Qatar were knocked out after losing the first two games. To have fun with this World Cup we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.