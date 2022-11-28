Tunisia play against France at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.2

Tunisia vs France: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Tunisia are ready to face France at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. The French have had no mercy against anyone, they are already inside the Knockout Stage. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Tunisia were helpless during their 2022 FIFA World Cup debut game against Denmark, although that game was not a loss, they drew 0-0. But the most recent game against Australia was negative for Tunisia.

France were the obvious Group D favourites, they have the best squad within the group and so far they are allowing only one goal per game.

Tunisia vs France: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Tunisia vs France: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Tunisia vs France: Storylines

Tunisia must win this game and pray that Australia lose to Denmark so they have a chance to get into the Knockout Stage but for that to happen Tunisia must score multiple goals to improve their goal difference.

France are not fighting for a spot inside the Knockout Stage, they are already qualified for that phase, but it is likely that France will use the same squad from the most recent victory against Denmark 2-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tunisia vs France in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States.

Tunisia vs France: Predictions And Odds

France are favorites with 1.57 odds that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong attacking squad but their rivals are ready to stop them. Tunisia are underdogs with 6.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.80 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Over 2.5.

