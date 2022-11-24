Argentine fans and Mexican fans clashed on the streets of Doha before their big game on Saturday, it is the latest encounter between the two fanbases.

Argentina was shocked by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their first match of Group C of the FIFA World Cup, while Mexico and Poland drew 0-0, where El Tri were hardly their best self and needed the heroics of Memo Ochoa to stay in the match.

Now the two clash once again at the World Cup, in their last two World Cup meetings Argentina defeated Mexico in 2006 and 2010. In 2006 a Maxi Rodriguez extra time banger put la Albiceleste through to the quarterfinals, in 2010 led by Diego Maradona as the coach, Argentina defeated Mexico handedly 3-1.

The fanbases have no love loss for each other as games can get quite hectic with chants and insults being hurled at both ends of the stands. Now only 48 hours from kick off the two fanbases clashed in Doha.

Argentina and Mexico fans fight in Doha

A video has surfaced on social media where a group of Argentine fans and Mexican supporters clashed in Doha and threw bottles at each other as a fight broke out between more than 100 supporters.

The clashes started as both sides began to hurl insults at each other then fans began to push and shove each other which led to bottles being thrown and police officials intercepting to calm the fans.

No report has been published on if any fans were arrested or kicked out of the country, Qatar 2022 organizers were very clear that fighting in the stands or outside the grounds would not be tolerated, punishable by prison or deportation.