Mike Tyson makes surprising admission after open training ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has impressed the boxing world with intense training ahead of his showdown with Jake Paul.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has reignited the passion of boxing fans. During a recent open training session, Tyson showcased that he still retains much of his explosiveness and power, ahead of the fight against Jake Paul.

At 58 years old, Tyson remains an intimidating figure. In the training session, he unleashed powerful punches on the heavy bag, sparking excitement among those in attendance.

Fans chanted his name, urging him to knock out Jake Paul in their upcoming fight on Friday, November 15. “Kick his (expletive), Mike,” fans shouted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I agreed to this fight and started training, I said, ‘What the (expletive) am I thinking?’” Tyson admitted after his workout. “But I finished the process, and now the fight’s the party. All the hard work is done.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul attends the open workout for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Advertisement

A surprising return for Tyson

Tyson’s return to the ring has generated tremendous anticipation. After years away from professional boxing, the former champion is ready to face a new challenge. While some doubt his ability to compete at this level, Tyson has demonstrated remarkable commitment and dedication throughout his preparation.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson reacts to Jake Paul's knockout claim with a bold warning

Paul’s threat to Tyson

Ahead of the fight, Jake Paul didn’t hold back, issuing a bold warning to Tyson: “I feel really good,” Paul said during an in-ring interview. “Sharp, powerful, explosive. And it’s going to be a short night for Mike.”

When is the Tyson vs. Paul fight?

The showdown between Tyson and Paul is set to be a historic event, promising a night full of emotions. Both fighters have expressed confidence in their ability to secure victory, and fans eagerly await the highly anticipated fight on November 15.

Advertisement