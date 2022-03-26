Kylian Mbappe is set for a move to Real Madrid once his deal runs out in June. However, the Spanish media report that Paris St. Germain's top player had been linked with a transfer to their La Liga nemesis, Barcelona.

Catalan giants Barcelona will not let French ace Kylian Mbappe easily opt for Real Madridif he leaves Paris Saint-Germain this summer. There is a strong likelihood that the Ligue 1 giant's star will leave as a free agent in June, and Los Blancos remain the front-runners to sign him.

However, according to the French newspaper L'Equipe, the Barcelona management will try to hijack the 23-year-old's move to Santiago Bernabeu and add him to the Blaugrana's ranks at the last minute.

"PSG have been informed of Barcelona's intention to hire the player in the summer transfer window. Barcelona play according to the rules, that's why they informed PSG. FIFA's rules, in this case, are clear: if a club wants to hire a player who is in the last six months of the contract, they can negotiate directly with the player, but must first inform his current club," the French outlet wrote.

Barcelona to use Dembele ot lure Mbappe

A number of Spanish media outlets are reporting that Carlo Ancelotti's side were astonished to learn that their arch-rivals were interested in signing Kylian Mbappe.

Interestingly, to attempt to persuade him to reconsider his mind, Barca made a bid for him in the summer of 2017 before he joined Paris Saint-Germain. Another possible deal-breaker is Mbappe's tight connection with Ousmane Dembele, even though the Frenchman is widely expected to leave Spain as a free agent.