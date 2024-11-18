Trent Williams and Fred Warner send strong messages to 49ers after painful loss at Levi’s Stadium

Several San Francisco 49ers players spoke out after the home loss, with Trent Williams and Fred Warner leading the charge in calling out the team’s mistakes, sending a clear message to their teammates.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another home defeat in the 2024 NFL season, with their Week 11 loss marking the third out of six games at Levi’s Stadium. This time, several players spoke out against the team’s mistakes, including veteran leaders Trent Williams and Fred Warner, who delivered strong messages to their teammates.

Williams, who was expected to play in this game, suited up but didn’t take a single snap. Despite not being on the field, he had a clear message after the loss: “We gotta put up more than 17 points on the board if we wanna win a divisional game… sloppy, just not on the details. Just uncharacteristic. We hurt ourselves in the foot.”

Fred Warner, visibly frustrated after the game, shared his own thoughts. The star linebacker expressed both anger and hope for a turnaround, stating, “It’s just infuriating, honestly. But I’m always gonna have all the confidence in the world in everybody that we have that’s in our building. All the answers are in here. It’s just about doing it.”

At least six players spoke with reporters after the game, most of them delivering straightforward assessments of the team’s performance. Even quarterback Brock Purdy acknowledged the mistakes made in the loss to the Seahawks , with many players highlighting the need to improve on both sides of the ball.

McCaffrey and Nick Bosa Weigh In

Nick Bosa also addressed the media, sending a message not only to his teammates but to the entire NFC West, emphasizing that there are still many games left and that he remains confident in the squad. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey urged his teammates to look in the mirror and assess what needs to be improved.

49ers’ Path Ahead: Last Seven Games of the Season

With the loss to the Seahawks, the 49ers now face seven crucial weeks to push for a postseason spot. Weeks 12 and 13 will be challenging road games against the Packers and Bills. They return to Levi’s Stadium for Weeks 14 and 15 against the Bears and Rams. Week 16 takes them to Miami to face the Dolphins, followed by their final home game against the Lions in Week 17. The regular season wraps up with a Week 18 showdown against the Cardinals in Arizona.

