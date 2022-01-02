Lukaku had addressed his current situation at Chelsea, slamming his coach Thomas Tuchel for having different views. Now, the rumors of his possible Stamford Bridge exit have emerged, linking him with a January move to two big European teams.

Romelu Lukaku's future at Chelsea is very uncertain after he was excluded from the team for the derby against Liverpool on Sunday. The Blues manager Thomas Tuchel decided to ax Lukaku off of the roster after holding talks with the Belgian following his controversial interview with Sky Italy, which was recorded three weeks ago but published this Thursday.

In it, the Belgian star admits that he is not happy with the current situation at Chelsea and with Tuchel's tactics, and adds that he would like to return to Inter, the club he arrived from this summer in a deal worth €115 million. As a result, the German coach first replied that these comments were harmful to the club at a crucial moment in the title race, so it is a very bold move that he is not in the team at a time when Manchester City have an 11-point advantage on top of the table.

According to ESPN, Tuchel and his staff believe that Lukaku betrayed the team by holding an interview without letting his employers know. Although the 28-year-old did not intend to force a transfer in January, the situation has completely changed and a drastic Stamford Bridge exit looks now very likely, adds the report.

Inter and Tottenham could look to "save" Lukaku from Chelsea

Two top European sides have been monitoring the situation between Lukaku and Chelsea, and are ready to swoop in shall the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners choose to cash in on their outcast. One of them is fellow Premier League side, Tottenham, as their coach Antonio Conte would be willing to reunite with his star striker after claiming the Serie A title last season with Inter.

Meanwhile, as per Sport Mediaset's Marco Barzaghi, who is the brother of Matteo Barzaghi, the Sky Italia journalist who interviewed Lukaku, the Belgium international would opt to seal a Nerazzurri return: "Lukaku is solely interested in returning to Inter; he is already sick of London and the life in England.

"Romelu has informed my brother off the record that he wants to return to Inter as soon as possible. Having spoken with Lukaku's family, I can confirm that he wishes to return to Inter. He'd do it tomorrow if he could. The deal is not as unlikely as many believe.

"Eriksen's pay will be saved in January, and there may be more funds available. The cost would be roughly €6 million if Chelsea could pay half the wage for a six-month loan. It's not unthinkable. Conte's Tottenham would never get him from Chelsea", said Marco Barzaghi.