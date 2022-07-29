2021-22 Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain take on 2022 French Cup champions Nantes on Sunday, July 31 in the French Super Cup. Find out here why Kylian Mbappe is not playing for PSG in the opening game of the season.

A new era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain with the arrival of Christophe Galtier, who could already win his first piece of silverware at the helm of PSG this weekend, when his side takes on Nantes in the 2022 Trophee des Champions.

The Parisians have made their way to the French Super Cup by winning the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title, setting up a meeting against Antoine Kombouare's men, who lifted the 2022 French Cup. The game will take place on Sunday, July 31, at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Though PSG head into this clash with three friendly wins under their belts, this will be their first official game since Mauricio Pochettino's firing. Galtier, however, won't count on Kylian Mbappe this time.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for PSG vs. Nantes in the French Super Cup?

While Galtier will be able to pit the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, the French superstar won't even be on the bench. This may have taken many by surprise, but the new coach already knew this would happen.

Kylian Mbappe is ineligible for PSG in their French Super Cup clash because he has to serve a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation from last term. Mbappe was booked three times in 10 games in the final stretch of the 2021-22 season.

Though his last yellow card came on Matchday 37 against Montpellier, Mbappe will serve his suspension for this fixture because LFP hadn't handed it before PSG's season finale against Metz.