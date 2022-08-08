The 2022 MLS All-Star game between the Liga MX and MLS will be an amazing matchup at the Allianz Field. However, Florian Thauvin won’t play for the Liga MX team. Check out the reason why, down below.

The clash between the Liga MX and MLS will be an amazing matchup at the Allianz Field on Wednesday. However some big names from both the Liga MX and MLS won't play in this matchup. For example, Guillermo Ochoa, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin won't take part on this game.

The criteria is not the same to be selected for either the MLS or the Liga MX squads. For example, Lorenzo Insigne wasn't selected to play in the MLS All-Star game, but he will be representing the MLS in the Skills Challenge on Tuesday.

As well as Alexis Vega will play for Liga MX in the Skills Challenge but won't take part on the All-Star Game. However, the 29-year-old player won't be representing the Liga MX at all. Check out the reason why right below.

Florian Thauvin won't play for the All-Star Liga MX team

Florian Thauvin was one of the biggest new signings for the current Liga MX season. That's why when the Liga MX team was announced it came as a surprise that the French player wasn't considered among the 26-man squad list.

In the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, Thauvin played 28 games and registered 5 goals with 3 assists for Tigres UANL. In fact, he made his first goal after only two games. However, he struggled to maintain a good overall performance.

That's why when the Golden Ball 2021-22 winners and the best XI came out, he wasn't considered. Therefore, Tigres UANL have three players listed for the 2022 MLS All-Star game for the All-Star Liga MX team. Those players are defender Jesús Angulo, midfielder Guido Pizarro and striker Luis Quiñones.



